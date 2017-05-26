Pickup Truck Rear-Ends School Bus in Southern Manitoba

An impatient driver in a pickup truck rear-ended a school bus Friday morning just northwest of Kleefeld, Manitoba.

The bus was on Highway 52 at around 8:30 a.m. when it pulled over to the shoulder to pick up children. The bus had its flashing lights illuminated and stop sign extended when an eastbound vehicle stopped on the highway waiting for the bus to clear.

RCMP say a pickup truck then drove on the shoulder to attempt to pass the stopped vehicle when it struck the school bus from behind.

Approximately 20 children were on board at the time and were evacuated by EMS. No one was injured.

The eastbound vehicle that had stopped was not involved in the collision.

The Grunthal man in the pickup suffered minor injuries and is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

