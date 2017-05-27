WINNIPEG — A record number of motorcycle riders revved their engines on Saturday to help the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad surpass their registration numbers.

Departing from Earls Polo Park, 1,510 riders made their way to Assiniboia Downs and then up to Selkirk and Gimli. The ride will circle back to the city for a wind-up at Cowboys, Canad Inns Windsor Park.

“Thank you Manitoba!,” said MRFD co-chair Kirk Van Alstyne. “The TELUS Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad is in the top two or three in Canada in terms of funds raised and total number of registered riders and year-after-year. It is very gratifying to see the strong support Manitobans give the Ride for Dad.”

Funds raised through the annual ride will exceed $300,000, bringing the nine-year total to more than $1.8 million for prostate cancer research and education. Additional funds are raised in a motorcycle raffle.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media sponsor of the Manitoba Motorcycle Ride for Dad.

