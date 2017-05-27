Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Gravel Truck on Perimeter Highway

A 54-year-old Winnipeg woman was killed Friday evening when the motorcycle she was riding collided with a gravel truck.

The crash happened at around 5:20 p.m. on the West Perimeter Highway between Portage Avenue and Roblin Boulevard.

RCMP say the woman was merging southbound onto the Perimeter from Portage Avenue when she lost control and was struck by the gravel truck. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The 55-year-old driver of the truck, from Carman, wasn’t injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.

Comments

comments