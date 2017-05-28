Two Charged with Drunk Driving in Brandon Overnight

Brandon police arrested two men this weekend in separate impaired driving incidents.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police spotted a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Princess Avenue at 8th Street. The 27-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

The Rolling River First Nation man was charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police came across an erratic driver leaving a parking lot in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue. Police pulled the vehicle over on Whillier Drive and arrested the 40-year-old driver for impaired driving. He was also charged with refusing to provide a breath sample.

Both men were released to appear in court later this week.

— Staff

Comments

comments