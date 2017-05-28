ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Two Charged with Drunk Driving in Brandon Overnight

Two Charged with Drunk Driving in Brandon Overnight

Two Charged with Drunk Driving in Brandon Overnight

in News0 Comments

Brandon Police Service CrestBrandon police arrested two men this weekend in separate impaired driving incidents.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police spotted a vehicle travelling the wrong way on Princess Avenue at 8th Street. The 27-year-old driver showed signs of impairment and was taken into custody.

The Rolling River First Nation man was charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, police came across an erratic driver leaving a parking lot in the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue. Police pulled the vehicle over on Whillier Drive and arrested the 40-year-old driver for impaired driving. He was also charged with refusing to provide a breath sample.

Both men were released to appear in court later this week.

— Staff


Comments

comments

MENU