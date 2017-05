WINNIPEG — An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

The pedestrian was hit in the area of Jefferson Avenue and McPhillips Street at around 3:25 a.m.

Winnipeg police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call (204) 986-6271 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).



— Staff

Comments

comments