A woman in Brandon was sexually assaulted at a house party on Saturday.

The victim told police she was sitting on a couch when a man began touching her inappropriately. She told him to stop, but he continued.

She was able to get out of the house and contact police.

A 26-year-old man from Rivers, Manitoba was arrested on Sunday and charged with sexual assault. He also faces charges of breaching conditions of his curfew and consuming alcohol.

