Man Laying in Box of Pickup Truck Run Over in Northern Manitoba

A man who had been laying in the back of a pickup truck in Cross Lake, Manitoba was inadvertently run over on Saturday.

The 47-year-old man had been in the box of a pickup truck being driven by a 32-year-old man, both from Cross Lake. The vehicle was dropping someone off at a residence when the man in the back stood up. Once the truck began to move again, he fell out and was hit as the vehicle was backing up.

Neither the driver nor the five passengers inside were aware the man was in the back.

He was taken to the local nursing station at around 2:50 p.m. and pronounced deceased.

The driver was not intoxicated and police continue to investigate.

— Staff

