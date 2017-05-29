Winnipeg Woman Killed in Head-On Crash on Highway 16

A 58-year-old Winnipeg woman was killed Sunday evening when the SUV she was driving was struck head-on by a pickup truck on Highway 16.

The crash happened at around 5:40 p.m. about 15 kilometres south of Binscarth.

RCMP say the southbound pickup truck collided with the northbound SUV, sending the 62-year-old Winnipeg man driving the truck to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, while her 43-year-old female passenger, from the RM of St. Clements, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the collision.

— Staff

