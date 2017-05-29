Man Crashes Stolen Truck into Ditch Near Selkirk

A man who crashed a stolen truck into a ditch near Selkirk ended up also injuring his two passengers while fleeing from police.

The truck was spotted Saturday shortly after 1 a.m. travelling northbound on Highway 9. It was clocked at 130 km/h and didn’t have its front or rear lights on.

RCMP pulled the vehicle over and asked the driver to turn off the ignition, but he refused. The driver took off and several more RCMP units attended the area. Police later spotted the vehicle on Ferry Road in East Selkirk, but didn’t engage, as the roadway was a dead end.

Officers located the vehicle at around 3 a.m. when it lost control and drove into a ditch, colliding with a culvert. A 37-year-old Winnipeg woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries, while a 36-year-old Dauphin woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver fled on foot and was later found by officers walking into Selkirk.

Jordan Michaud, 26, from Scanterbury, faces numerous charges, including four counts of failing to comply with probation.

Police continue to investigate.

Comments

comments