WINNIPEG — Some teddy bears who attended the Teddy Bears’ Picnic on Sunday received an unexpected overnight stay in the hospital.

The Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba took in the stray stuffed animals after they somehow lost their owners.

More than 22,000 people attended the 31st annual event in Assiniboine Park. With that many people, some bears were bound to not make it home at the end of the day.

If anyone lost their bear, they can call the CHFM at (204) 787-4400.

