Bell MTS Place to Be New Name of Downtown Arena

WINNIPEG — MTS Centre has a new name. Following the acquisition of MTS by Bell earlier this year for $3.9 billion, Bell MTS is carrying on business under its new name. That means some changes are afoot at Winnipeg’s busiest entertainment venue.

The home of the Winnipeg Jets will now be known as Bell MTS Place.

Bell Canada president and CEO George Cope made the announcement Tuesday, along with True North Sports and Entertainment, during a Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

The MTS Iceplex further west down Portage Avenue will simply be known as Bell MTS Iceplex.

MTS and True North Sports and Entertainment entered into an agreement in 2004 when the arena originally opened. The naming rights will remain with Bell MTS under that current agreement until 2021, with the option for an extension.

Signage on both venues will be changed out by September 1.

