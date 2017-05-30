Black River Man Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 304

A 53-year-old Black River, Manitoba man was killed Monday night when his vehicle rolled near Manigotagan.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Highway 304 as the driver approached a curve in the road.

RCMP say the vehicle rolled multiple times and landed in the west ditch.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle at the time.

Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. It’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash, but police note that there was heavy rain in the area.

