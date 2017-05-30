Goldeyes Acquire Pitcher Josh Laxer

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have acquired right-handed pitcher Josh Laxer from the Lincoln Saltdogs in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cameron McVey.

Laxer is 4-1 with three saves and a 3.11 ERA over 49 appearances in three professional seasons. The Augusta, Georgia native has struck out 60 batters while walking only 19 in 75.1 career innings pitched. Laxer made four appearances for Lincoln earlier this season, striking out three batters in four and two-thirds frames.

The Goldeyes play game two of a four-game series tonight against the Sioux Falls Canaries. First pitch from Shaw Park is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

