CONTEST: Win Tickets to Winnipeg Classic RockFest

Classic rock fans will be thrown back into a night of nostalgia at Winnipeg Classic RockFest this summer at Shaw Park.

Legends Kenny Shields and Streetheart will perform their last outdoor show ever on August 29. Joining them will be special guests Honeymoon Suite, Harlequin, and The Pumps & Orphan.

“Playing our last outdoor concert in Winnipeg where Streetheart first began is a huge honour,” said Shields. “We look forward to all of our great Winnipeg fans joining us for what will certainly be a highlight show of the summer for us! Thank you, everyone, for the memories of a lifetime.”

Tickets go on sale June 1, but you can beat the box office with ChrisD.ca. We’re giving away three pairs (six total) to the show!

How do I win?

Fill out the entry form below. We’ll draw three random winners for a pair of passes. Good luck!

Tickets for Winnipeg Classic RockFest go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. To commemorate Streetheart’s 40 years, special $40 early bird tickets will be available for a limited time. Guests are permitted to bring their own folding lawn chairs for the designated on-field seating area. For more information, visit WinnipegClassicRockFest.com.

