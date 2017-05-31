Erratic Driver Sideswipes Vehicle in Brandon, Flees from Police

Brandon police eventually caught up to an erratic driver on Tuesday night, but not before he hit at least one vehicle and sped through multiple stop signs.

An officer spotted the vehicle speeding at around 9:25 p.m. travelling westbound on Victoria Avenue at 8th Street. Police say the vehicle drove between two others stopped at a red light, causing damage to one of them after sideswiping it.

The vehicle took off through the red light and turned north onto 10th Street and eastbound onto Lorne Avenue. Police attempted to pull it over, but it reached speeds of up to 90 km/h and went through multiple stop signs at 9th, 8th, and 6th Street on Lorne Avenue.

The driver eventually pulled over in the 300 block of Lorne and was taken into custody. The 23-year-old Brandon man faces multiple charges and will undergo a mental health assessment. He will appear in court in July.

— Staff

