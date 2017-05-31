ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Cats Have Winnipeg Humane Society at Capacity

Cats Have Winnipeg Humane Society at Capacity

Cats Have Winnipeg Humane Society at Capacity

in News0 Comments

Cat
In this Friday, May 2, 2014 photo, a neutered cat named “Phoebe” peers out of her enclosure as she recovers at the new American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) clinic at the Chesterfield Square shelter in South Los Angeles. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Damian Dovarganes)

An abundance of adoptable cats has the Winnipeg Humane Society at maximum capacity.

To make room, the animal shelter is waiving adoption fees for all cat with upper respiratory infections, June 1-4.

If not enough feline friends find loving homes, there’s a chance some could be euthanized.

“Our community has asked us to do everything we can to improve the live outcomes for cats. We have implemented new strategies that are making a significant difference, but now urgently need people to adopt these cats immediately,” said WHS CEO Javier Schwersensky.

Available felines for adoption either had or were exposed to upper respiratory infection and must be housed separately from the general population of cats. There are currently 142 cats with URI at the WHS.

Should any URI symptoms occur in the first three months of adoption, the Humane Society will provide a health check.


Comments

comments

MENU