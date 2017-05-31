Riverbank Improvements Along Seine River Nearly Complete

WINNIPEG — Efforts to stabilize the riverbank in John Bruce Park along the Seine River are nearly complete.

The city piloted new anti-erosion techniques on the project. The site will be monitored over time to see how they hold up.

“It’s crucial to preserve the riverbank in John Bruce Park so current and future residents can enjoy the Seine River for years to come,” said St. Vital Councillor Brian Mayes.

“This project used innovative solutions to protect the riverbank and provide a long-term improvement at the park.”

The project will provide long-term erosion protection to this segment of riverbank, which will help preserve the integrity of the slope and the recently-constructed path.

Construction on the riverbank began in February. The $300,000 project is expected to be complete in June.

