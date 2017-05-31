ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » Muskox Gets Out of Enclosure at Winnipeg Zoo, But Can’t Make Great Escape

By The Canadian Press

Muskox
Muskox are shown in a handout photo from the Assiniboine Park Zoo. The zoo in Winnipeg is trying to determine how one of its largest animals got out of its enclosure. The zoo says no one was at risk when the muskox escaped and the shaggy beast never made it out of a second containment area. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO- Assiniboine Park Conservancy)

WINNIPEG – Assiniboine Park Zoo in Winnipeg is trying to determine how one of its largest animals got out of its enclosure.

The zoo says no one was at risk when the muskox escaped and the shaggy beast never made it out of a second containment area.

The zoo says the muskox was sedated and relocated within minutes.

Zoo officials are examining a gate and any circumstances that may have been related to the runaway.

Muskox are Arctic mammals that roam the tundra in search of roots, mosses and lichen.

There are five in the zoo’s Journey to Churchill exhibit.

