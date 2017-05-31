IIU Investigating After Crash on Toronto Street

An attempted traffic stop that ended in a crash has resulted in the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba being called in.

Police were pursuing a vehicle on Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Toronto Street and Ellice Avenue. When they attempted to pull the vehicle over, it immediately collided with another car.

The driver of the other vehicle — a man in his 60s — was taken to hospital and is listed in stable condition. He suffered two broken ribs.

The 30-year-old man in the suspect vehicle fled on foot, but was later arrested.

He faces impaired driving charges, as well as dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He remains in custody.

— Staff

