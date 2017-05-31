New Folk Festival Summer Concert Series at City Hall

Some of the best and brightest Manitoba musicians will entertain lunch crowds outside City Hall this summer.

In partnering with the city, the Winnipeg Folk Festival is presenting Folk Fest at 510 (Main Street).

Beginning June 2, every Friday this summer will feature a free outdoor lunchtime concert from noon to 1 p.m. in the City Hall courtyard.

Performers include those who participated in the Winnipeg Folk Festival’s Stingray Young Performers Program.

“Creating opportunities to bring music to the community year-round is a priority of ours,” said Lynne Skromeda, executive director of the Winnipeg Folk Festival.

“We are thrilled to be able to support young artists through this partnership with City Hall while giving people live music to experience.”

Carly Dow will be the first act to perform. The series will run every Friday through August 25, except for July 7. The Winnipeg Folk Festival runs July 6-9.

