Mint Circulates Special Canada 150 Coins

Your pocket change is looking a bit more colourful these days as the Royal Canadian Mint marks Canada’s 150th birthday with a series of special commemorative coins.

The 2017-dated coins are now in circulation nationwide and were designed by Canadians, as chosen through a national contest.

“Like the rest of Canada, the Mint is looking forward to July 1st to celebrate everything that makes our country great,” said Sandra Hanington, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint. “Over time, the Canada 150 circulation coins will become lasting keepsakes of this incredible year, so find them and hold on to them for future generations to enjoy.”

The coins

5-cent: Living Traditions by Gerald Gloade of Millbrook First Nation, Nova Scotia

10-cent: Wings of Peace by Amy Choi of Calgary, Alberta

25-cent: Hope for a Green Future by Joelle Wong of Richmond Hill, Ontario

One-dollar: Connecting a Nation by Wesley Klassen of St. Catharines, Ontario

Two-dollar: Dance of the Spirits by Timothy Hsia of Richmond, British Columbia

A limited number of the 25-cent and two-dollar coins feature colour. The two-dollar coin is also the world’s first coloured bimetallic coin and the first circulation coin to feature glow-in-the-dark technology.

