Winnipeg Jets Sign Draft Pick Michael Spacek

The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Michael Spacek to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Spacek, 20, led the Red Deer Rebels in scoring last season with 85 points (30G, 55A) in 59 games. He added 12 points (4G, 8A) in seven playoff games.

Spacek was drafted by the Jets in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft. He’s the fifth of the Jets’ eight selections from the 2015 NHL Draft to sign an NHL entry-level contract, joining defenceman Sami Niku and forwards Kyle Connor, Jack Roslovic and Jansen Harkins.

Spacek will earn an annual average of $833,300.

