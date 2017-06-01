Winnipeggers Recycling More, Using Less Water: Report

WINNIPEG — More Winnipeggers per capita are getting the message to recycle, diverting waste from local landfills in an effort to increase environmental sustainability.

That’s one of the positive findings in a new report released by Peg, a community indicator system.

The report, Our City: A Peg Report on the Natural and Built Environment, also found city residents are using 50 percent less water, and producing less greenhouse gas. The figures were measured over a 15-year period.

“This third Peg well-being report gives us insight into the relationship Winnipeggers have with the city’s natural and built environment,” said Scott Vaughan, president and CEO of International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD).

The report acts to add to conversations already underway about improving conditions to make Winnipeg a healthier, more sustainable place to live.

The full report can be read below:

Comments

comments