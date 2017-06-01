Rowing Club Hoping to Get Future Rowers on the Water

The Winnipeg Rowing Club could use some new members and they’re hoping the public will come out this weekend and give the sport a try.

The WRC is hosting their annual open house on Saturday, June 3. It’s a chance for anyone curious about rowing to tour the facilities, check out the boats and boathouse, watch rowing demonstrations, and try dockside rowing.

The club offers several programs for beginners to experts, starting with the entry level Adult Learn-to-Row program, designed to get beginners up-to-speed.

For teams, there’s the Community Rowing Challenge, an eight-week program for businesses, organizations, clubs, groups of friends, or individuals, that gets groups training together in set ‘quads’ (four scullers). The event concludes with a Championship Regatta on Saturday, August 26 where teams put rowing skills to the test in head-to-head races against other CRC teams. Training starts this month.

Saturday’s open house runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 20 Lyndale Drive.

