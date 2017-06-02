The Forks Holding Alexander Dock Consultations on Future Development

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — The Forks is leading public consultations on the future of the Alexander Dock site on the city’s waterfront.

A 20-year vision called Go to the Waterfront will shape the former shipping and transportation hub for the city, which was originally built in 1929.

“This is an important part of our city’s waterfront and history for so many reasons,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks.

“It’s also an important connection to The Forks and to the bigger idea of connecting neighbourhoods through our Go to the Waterfront vision. It makes so much sense for us, with our history of waterfront placemaking, to undertake these consultations on behalf of the City of Winnipeg.”

The city-owned dock suffered extensive structural damage during an ice storm a few years ago, making it unsound for public use.

The public consultations are being held on June 8 and 10 from 5-8 pm and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. respectively and will be available online at TheForks.com/waterfront. Input will be gathered and presented to the city by July.

The city will also respect to maintain a memorial for Tina Fontaine placed at the current site in 2014 with any new development.

Comments

comments