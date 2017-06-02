Winnipeg Pops Orchestra Opens Assiniboine Park Summer Entertainment

A full lineup of music, movies and art exhibitions are planned this summer at Assiniboine Park.

The concert series kicks off June 22 with the Winnipeg Pops Orchestra before Symphony in the Park with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra on July 5.

“We are so excited for this year’s talent-filled lineup at the Lyric and throughout the Park,” said Laura Curtis, manager of marketing and communications.

“It’s wonderful to see Manitobans join us year after year to enjoy music and entertainment in this beautiful setting.”

More than 30 free events are scheduled at the Lyric Theatre, with jazz in the Leo Mol Sculpture Garden, art exhibits in the WAG at the Pavilion, and Movies in the Park.

Also performing will be Leanne Pearson, Tom Jackson, Ray St. Germain, Eagle & Hawk, and four nights of Folklorama in the Park.

A free Yoga in the Park event on June 21 at 7 p.m. will kick off this year’s events to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Casinos of Winnipeg is the 2017 presenting sponsor of the entertainment series.

See a complete lineup below:

