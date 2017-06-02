Bishop Grandin — Pembina Off-Ramp Temporarily Closing

WINNIPEG – Motorists who use the off-ramp from eastbound Bishop Grandin Boulevard to southbound Pembina Highway will need to find an alternative route this weekend.

The city is closing the off-ramp at 8 p.m. tonight until Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. for ongoing construction for the Southwest Rapid Transitway (Stage 2) overpass structure.

Pedestrian sidewalk access will be maintained while work is underway. Motorists should allow additional time to get to their destinations, and use alternate routes.

— Staff

