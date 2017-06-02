Canada 150 Exhibit Explores Country’s History at St. Vital Centre

As Canada mark its 150th anniversary this year, an interactive exhibit at St. Vital Centre is looking back on the country’s history.

The mall has partnered with the Historical Museum of St. James-Assiniboia for a curated display running June 3-18 in centre court.

“In honour of Canada 150, we want to do something extra to give back to our community, and create activities and events that gets people excited about being

Canadian,” said Cindy Shack, marketing director at St. Vital Centre.

Free heritage-themed activities will accompany the displays from 1-4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

St. Vital Centre will also donate $1 from every limited edition Canada 150 gift card sold to the True Patriot Love Foundation, assisting Canada’s veterans with community-based programs that address the unique challenges resulting from service.

More than $1,800 has already been raised from gift card sales.

