Woman Drowns in Boating Accident on Lake Manitoba

A 54-year-old Oak Point woman was found deceased on Lake Manitoba Friday after she and her group went boating.

Four people launched their boat Thursday near Oak Point, off Highway 6, and were overdue to return. RCMP began a search at 11:45 p.m. and continued throughout the night.

Community boaters began lake patrols earlier Friday and came across three people from Lundar. Two men, aged 36 and 53, and a 37-year-old woman, were rescued from the eastside lake shore.

The fourth person was found deceased nearby. Police say her boat was later found submerged near the shoreline.

It’s unclear if any of the boaters were wearing lifejackets.

