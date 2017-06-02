Dry, Hot Weather Elevating Manitoba’s Wildfire Risk

WINNIPEG — Hot, dry and windy weather conditions have raised wildfire danger in the province, with many burning permits cancelled in central and eastern Manitoba.

Manitoba Sustainable Development and the Office of the Fire Commissioner are warning Manitobans to exercise extreme caution this weekend during any outdoor activities.

Many weather records were shattered in southern Manitoba on Friday as temperatures rose into the low 30s, including in Winnipeg, which was sitting at 33°C.

Officials say people riding all-terrain vehicles age reminded to stay on developed trails, stop frequently to check areas around the engine and exhaust for debris, and carefully dispose of any debris found. Riders should carry a small shovel, axe and fire extinguisher at all times.

Open burning is prohibited without a permit between April 1 and November 15.

Reporting of wildfires can be done by contacting 911, or the forest fire tip line at 1-800-782-0076.

