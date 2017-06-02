Clash of the Mascots: Tourism Week Kicks Off with Airport Invasion

A dozen Winnipeg mascots will invade James Richardson International Airport today to help Tourism Winnipeg kick off Tourism Week.

“The annual mascot invasion orchestrated by Tourism Winnipeg is a proven hit with travel-weary passengers as they deplane, and it also increases interest in an array of notable local tourism experiences,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg Inc.

The colourful mascots will greet airline passengers and mingle in the arrivals area between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“Whether you’re a visitor arriving in Winnipeg for the first time or a local returning home, this fun and lighthearted event is a refreshing way to tell a small part of Winnipeg’s unforgettable story.”

This year’s mascots include:

Mick E. Moose (Winnipeg Jets/Manitoba Moose)

Buzz and Boomer (Winnipeg Blue Bombers)

Folklorama Llama (Folklorama)

Parka (Parks Canada)

Charlie Horse Jr. (Assiniboia Downs)

Toba (Travel Manitoba)

Filbert the Bear (Canada’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet)

Niibin (Canada Summer Games)

Léo (Festival du Voyageur)

Manny Tuba (Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra)

Winston the Polar Bear (Assiniboine Park)

