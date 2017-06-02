ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Multiple Drug-Related Arrests in Norway House

RCMP Logo VehicleRCMP in Norway House have made multiple arrests and seized a quantity of drugs in four separate raids in the northern Manitoba community.

Search warrants were executed on residences April 30, May 10, May 11 and May 16.

Police seized a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Charged are:

  • William Sampson, 46
  • Caressa Ettawacappo, 28
  • Grant Monias, 52
  • Verla Monias, 42
  • Eleanor Albert, 48
  • Cory Keeper, 29
  • Joseph Muskego, 32
  • Carter Cromarty, 19
  • Isaiah Cromarty, 18
  • John Robinson, 29

All of those charged face drug-related offences and reside in Norway House Cree Nation.


