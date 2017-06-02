Multiple Drug-Related Arrests in Norway House

RCMP in Norway House have made multiple arrests and seized a quantity of drugs in four separate raids in the northern Manitoba community.

Search warrants were executed on residences April 30, May 10, May 11 and May 16.

Police seized a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Charged are:

William Sampson , 46

, 46 Caressa Ettawacappo , 28

, 28 Grant Monias , 52

, 52 Verla Monias , 42

, 42 Eleanor Albert , 48

, 48 Cory Keeper , 29

, 29 Joseph Muskego , 32

, 32 Carter Cromarty , 19

, 19 Isaiah Cromarty , 18

, 18 John Robinson, 29

All of those charged face drug-related offences and reside in Norway House Cree Nation.

