Multiple Drug-Related Arrests in Norway House

RCMP in Norway House have made multiple arrests and seized a quantity of drugs in four separate raids in the northern Manitoba community.
Search warrants were executed on residences April 30, May 10, May 11 and May 16.
Police seized a quantity of crack cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Charged are:
- William Sampson, 46
- Caressa Ettawacappo, 28
- Grant Monias, 52
- Verla Monias, 42
- Eleanor Albert, 48
- Cory Keeper, 29
- Joseph Muskego, 32
- Carter Cromarty, 19
- Isaiah Cromarty, 18
- John Robinson, 29
All of those charged face drug-related offences and reside in Norway House Cree Nation.