Local BIZ Groups Partner with Firefighters to Prevent Summer Arsons

By Brian Schultz

Local business groups are working with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service this summer to reduce the risk of arson.

Seasonal employees of Local Business Improvement Zones (BIZ) will receive training on how to identify and report potential fire hazards to the city’s 311 contact centre. The WFPS or community by-law officers will follow up on the reports.

“Seasonal employees of the various BIZs and Take Pride Winnipeg Inc. have been identified as strong partners to participate in the WFPS’s Community Fire Prevention Partnership because they work outdoors in the community throughout the summer during periods of traditionally higher arson activity,” said Mark Reshaur, assistant chief, WFPS.

“We are confident that this new partnership will increase public safety by reducing the risk of arson.”

Firefighters have also begun annual neighbourhood fire prevention inspections throughout the spring and summer months, looking for potential fire hazards.

