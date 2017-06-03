Road Closures in Effect for Pride Winnipeg Parade

Going to the Pride Winnipeg parade on Sunday? Take note of the following road closures.

From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. St. Mary Avenue will be completely closed between Kennedy Street and Memorial Boulevard.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. the following lane closures will be in place until 1:00 p.m.:

Smith Street will be completely closed from Broadway to Portage Avenue.

Northbound Osborne Street North will be closed from Broadway to Memorial Boulevard.

Northbound Memorial Boulevard will be closed from Osborne Street North to Portage Avenue.

Eastbound Portage Avenue will be closed from Memorial Boulevard to Main Street.

Main Street will be completely closed from Portage Avenue to St. Mary Avenue.

William Stephenson Way will be completely closed from Main Street to Israel Asper Way.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and to plan for additional travel time to reach their destinations.

