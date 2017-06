A 43-year-old Steinbach man died Friday after being thrown from his motorcycle on Provincial Road 205.

The single-vehicle accident happened at around 7:50 p.m. six kilometres west of Carey, Manitoba.

RCMP say the driver was found in the ditch with significant injuries and later died.

The man was wearing a helmet and alcohol is not considered a factor.

Police continue to investigate.

— Staff

Comments

comments