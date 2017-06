Manitoba RCMP are looking for missing 15-year-old girl Kavinisha Bone.

Bone, of Waywayseecappo First Nation, didn’t return home from school on Friday, June 2. She was last seen in the Rossburn area, but police say she may now be in or around Wawayseecappo First Nation.

Police are concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information is asked to contact Russell RCMP at (204) 773-2105 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

