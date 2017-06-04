Winnipeg Police Hold Forum on Community Crime Prevention

Winnipeg police are sparking a public discussion to prevent, deter and reduce gang-related offences and drug activity.

A public forum being held Monday evening is inviting residents out to discuss such issues affecting their communities.

Crime prevention information booths will include a presentation on fentanyl, Crime Stoppers, and gangs. Representatives from the Winnipeg Police Board will also be in attendance.

The forum will take place at Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre Centre, 445 King Street, at 7 p.m. Doors are open from 6-9 p.m.

— Staff

Comments

comments