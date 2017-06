A three-year-old boy drowned Friday evening after wandering off in Poplar River First Nation.

The boy had been with family at a waterfront residence in Poplar River at around 5 p.m. when he went missing.

RCMP and local community members began a search along the shoreline for the child. Volunteers later found the body of the boy in the river just before 9 p.m.

RCMP say foul play is not suspected.

— Staff

Comments

comments