Legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot is bringing his “50 Years on the Carefree Highway Tour” to Winnipeg this fall.

Lightfoot will perform at Club Regent Event Centre on November 3.

Tickets to the show start at $59 and go on sale Wednesday, June 7 through Ticketmaster and CasinosofWinnipeg.com.

German vocal group Boney M. will also play Club Regent Event Centre about one month prior on September 24.

Tickets to their show go on sale starting at $39 on the same day.

