Whitehorse to Headline Canada 150 Celebrations at The Forks

WINNIPEG — Canadian folk rockers Whitehorse will headline the biggest Canada Day celebration ever to be held at The Forks on July 1.

The concert is one of many scheduled to mark Canada’s 150th anniversary, with more than 50 local acts booked to play throughout five stages.

“The Forks has been a historical meeting place for over 6,000 years, so you can bet we’re excited to host this monumental celebration,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks North Portage.

“We have an exceptional line-up of locally-bred talent performing all day on five stages across our site, and a fireworks show like none you’ve ever seen here before at 11 p.m.”

The Forks is benefiting from an infused budget of $400,000 this year from Canadian Heritage’s Canada 150 fund, as well as sponsor CIBC.

Aside from Whitehorse — the husband-and-wife duo of Winnipeg-raised, acclaimed guitarist, Luke Doucet and songstress, Melissa McClelland — other acts include The Noble Thiefs, Scott Nolan, Mariachi Ghost, Justin Lacroix and others.

Free family-friendly programming will be offered all day on The Forks site, including a pow wow and Indigenous storytelling at the Oodena Celebration Circle.

The complete Canada Day lineup can be viewed at TheForks.com.

