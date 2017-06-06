Brandon Man’s Ex-Wife Steals His Dog, Takes It for a Walk

A Brandon man whose dog was stolen from his home later spotted his ex-wife walking the animal.

The home on Buffalo Way was broken into on June 2 and the animal was taken.

On Monday, the man called Brandon police to report his ex-wife was walking the dog near Brandon University. Officers arrived and spoke to the 55-year-old woman, who admitted to breaking into the home and stealing the dog. She was arrested and charged with break and enter, and breach of undertaking.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

