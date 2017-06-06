Bisons Track and Field Coach Claude Berube to Lead Team Canada

Manitoba Bisons track and field head coach Claude Berube will lead Team Canada for the fourth time at the Summer Universiade.

Berube, in his 21st year as Bisons head coach, will travel to Chinese Taipei from August 19-30.

“It is pretty exciting as I have been involved in these Games before and it is also exciting to work with athletes that is of the same age group that we work with year-round,” said Berube.

Berube is also involved with the upcoming 2017 Canada Summer Games and the Canadian Track and Field Championships this summer.

Bison track and field throwing and jumping coach Mingpu Wu will also be a part of Team Canada as a staff track and field coach at the 2017 Universiade. Wu was part of Team Canada for the 2011 Summer Universiade.

Berube previously coached Team Canada in 2007, 2011 and 2015.

