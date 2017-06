Five people were taken into custody last Saturday when RCMP raided a marijuana grow-op in the RM of Rockwood.

Officers descended on the home, located just east of Balmoral, Manitoba, where they seized 76 plants, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Terry Tronrud, 42, and Erin Tronrud, 41, face several drug-related charges. They have both been released on promises to appear in court.

— Staff

Comments

comments