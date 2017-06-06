ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

Comedian Ron James Performing at The Burt in November

Ron James

Comedian Ron James is about due for another Winnipeg visit and he’s scheduled that return to our city for November 18.

James will play the Burton Cummings Theatre as part of his “Full Throttle” tour, playing select theatres across the prairies.

Tickets to the show go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster for $50.

James will also play the Glesby Centre in Portage la Prairie (November 16), the Westman Centennial Auditorium in Brandon (November 17) and the Centennial Concert Hall in Winkler (November 19).

