CONTEST: Win Tickets to Winnipeg Goldeyes’ Bark in the Park

Do you and your dog want to help break a Guinness World Records’ title for most dogs attending a sporting event?

Bark in the Park returns to Shaw Park on Saturday, June 17, where the Winnipeg Goldeyes will attempt to pack the ballpark with more than 1,122 dogs (the current record).

ChrisD.ca has three (3) pairs of tickets to the game!

Follow @ChrisDca on Twitter and retweet the following tweet:

Like ChrisD.ca on Facebook and tag one friend in the below post you would take to the game.

We’ll draw one winner on Twitter and two winners on Facebook for a pair of tickets for themselves and two dogs.

A designated “puppy potty” turf area will be located by the registration tent. Pet owners attending will also need to download and print a waiver (PDF) and present it upon arrival.

Proceeds from the event support the Winnipeg Humane Society.

