CTV Winnipeg Adding 5:00 Newscast Starting in the Fall

WINNIPEG — Nine CTV stations across the country, including CTV Winnipeg, will add a 5 p.m. local weekday newscast to its schedule starting in the fall.

The network announced Wednesday that CTV markets in Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert, Yorkton, Northern Ontario, Kitchener, Ottawa and Montreal will also add 5 p.m. newscasts.

“Local news is an essential institution that unites communities across the country, and we are excited about our investment in more local news coverage with these daily 5 p.m. newscasts on all CTV stations,” Wendy Freeman, president of CTV News, said in a release. “If you want to know what’s going on in your city or town, there’s no substitute for local news.”

CTV stations in Vancouver, Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, Lethbridge, and the Atlantic market already produce 5 p.m. newscasts.

The announcement comes days after Rogers announced an expansion of CityNews in several markets, including in Winnipeg, beginning September 4.

Comments

comments