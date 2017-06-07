Getting Fit Downtown: Popular Outdoor Workouts Back for Summer

Free yoga, Zumba, Pilates, boot camp and ARX fitness sessions will whip Winnipeggers into shape this summer downtown.

Fitness in the Park returns to the city’s green spaces now until August 31.

“If we can help thousands of office workers and residents include some much-needed relaxation amid the hustle and bustle of their everyday lives, we will continue to offer our fitness in the park series,” said Stefano Grande, CEO of Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. “It’s important to give people diverse reasons to come downtown and be part of the community.”

The BIZ is behind the sessions, which are offered free of charge from noon to 12:45 p.m.

Where to find Fitness in the Park

Yoga: Mondays and Fridays at Millennium Library Park and Wednesdays at Memorial Park

ARX: Tuesdays at Millennium Library Park

Zumba: Mondays and Fridays at Memorial Park and Wednesdays at Millennium Library Park

Pilates: Tuesdays at Memorial Park and Thursdays at Millennium Library Park

Bootcamp: Tuesdays and Thursdays at Upper Fort Garry

