Police Back Thunderwing Project at Community Feast Tonight

The Thunderwing Project to support individuals and families to prevent and stabilize crisis situations in the William Whyte and Dufferin neighbourhoods will have the backing of Winnipeg police tonight.

The project — set up in 2014 by Block by Block Community Safety and Wellbeing Initiative — is hosting the Thunderwing Feast and Resource Fair from 4-7 p.m. at William Whyte School (200 Powers Street).

It’s an opportunity for community members to hear about the program’s successes and meet the more than 20 different partner organizations involved in Thunderwing.

Police Chief Danny Smyth and Justice Minister Heather Stefanson are scheduled to speak.

All are welcome to attend and dinner will be provided.

— Staff

