A man last seen Monday afternoon in Southdale has Winnipeg police concerned for his well-being.

Scott Hadath, 39, is believed to be driving a 2015 black BMW Mini Cooper bearing Manitoba License HJB 662.

He is described as Caucasian, 5?’10”?, heavy build, with a beard and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on Hadath’s whereabouts to contact investigators at (204) 986-6250.

— Staff

Comments

comments