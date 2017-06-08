Winning Benches Named to Beautify Winnipeg Trail

By Sarah Klein

WINNIPEG — Two winning benches have been chosen as part of a design competition to beautify a portion of Bishop Grandin Trail.

StorefrontMB and the Winnipeg Trails Association launched BENCHmark last year to find the best designs for permanent benches in the south end of the city.

The winning designs are Pothole Bench by Michelle Tustin and Scattered Spheres by Kellen Deighton, Karen Hare and J. Neufeld of Wood Anchor Inc.

About the benches

The pothole bench is inspired by the topography of the prairie pothole region in the southwestern corner of the province. An abundance of sloughs and small wetlands house a rich diversity of flora and fauna, supporting close to half of North America’s migratory waterfowl.

Scattered spheres are turned from solid Winnipeg urban Elm trees. These pieces operate as both a composition in the landscape and a functional place for pause. Click here for a preview.

Both benches will be unveiled to the public on Saturday, June 10, which happens to be International Trails Day. The event at Crampton’s Market (1765 Waverley Street) begins at 10:30 a.m.

Comments

comments